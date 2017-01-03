Analysis of deal shows Freddie's no f...

Analysis of deal shows Freddie's no freeloader

Read more: Atlanta Braves

Before the start of the 2014 season, the Braves essentially chose their franchise cornerstone by buying out Jason Heyward 's final two arbitration-eligible seasons and providing Freddie Freeman a franchise-record eight-year, $135 million contract. Yeah, there were rumblings about the possibility of trading Freeman after his frustrating, injury-plagued 2015 season.

