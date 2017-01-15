All smiles for Chicago Cubs in wake of World Series title

There were several anxious moments as Kyle Schwarber jumped off a 3-foot dais to greet a young fan at a downtown hotel on Saturday. The Chicago Cubs catcher/outfielder, who missed nearly the entire 2016 season with a knee injury yet returned for the World Series, executed a perfect landing on his surgically repaired leg and gave a 4-year-old fan a high five.

