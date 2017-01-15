All smiles for Chicago Cubs in wake of World Series title
There were several anxious moments as Kyle Schwarber jumped off a 3-foot dais to greet a young fan at a downtown hotel on Saturday. The Chicago Cubs catcher/outfielder, who missed nearly the entire 2016 season with a knee injury yet returned for the World Series, executed a perfect landing on his surgically repaired leg and gave a 4-year-old fan a high five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC