After convention bows, Cubs will be back preparing for 162-game grind

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo discusses how he has spent his offseason and how he is preparing for spring training during the Cubs Caravan event at Northwest Middle School on Jan. 12, 2017. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo discusses how he has spent his offseason and how he is preparing for spring training during the Cubs Caravan event at Northwest Middle School on Jan. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.