What effect will '16 postseason have on bullpens?
Last postseason saw some of the most aggressive bullpen use in recent memory, from Clayton Kershaw earning his first career save to Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller eating up middle innings throughout the World Series. Such utilization isn't novel; specialization can be abandoned when championships are on the line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC