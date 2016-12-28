Video: Visit The Top Of Willis Tower,...

Video: Visit The Top Of Willis Tower, Where Its Iconic Lights Are Set Up

The Chicago Architecture Foundation is taking followers behind the scenes at the Willis Tower to see just how they change the iconic colored lights on the tower's 109th floor. The video features stunning views of the city and harkens back to warmer days - it depicts electricians changing the light lenses to blue and red for July 4th Weekend.

