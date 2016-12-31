Video coordinator Masamoto seizing chance with Cubs
Getting a job in American pro baseball is an uphill battle, even more so for foreigners. But Naoto Masamoto is proof that the American dream is not an impossible one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC