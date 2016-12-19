The Yankees-Cubs Recent Relationship Is An Interesting One
The New York Yankees signing of former closer Aroldis Chapman to a record deal during the Winter Meetings marked the second time this year that a player traded to the Chicago Cubs has ended up back in the Bronx. Not that the Cubs, recently crowned World Champions are hurting too badly.
