The Top 5 most 'surreal' news stories of 2016
Merriam-Webster selected the word "surreal" as this year's word of the year, and as we near the conclusion of another 365 days within a 24/7 news cycle, perhaps that word truly encapsulates what the world witnessed in 2016. "Fantastic," "unbelievable" or "marked by the intense irrationality of a dream" -- that's how the reference-book company defines "surreal," which met the criteria to earn the title of word of the year for having a high volume of online searches and for having an increase in searches from the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|6 hr
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC