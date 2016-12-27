The Top 5 most 'surreal' news stories of 2016

Merriam-Webster selected the word "surreal" as this year's word of the year, and as we near the conclusion of another 365 days within a 24/7 news cycle, perhaps that word truly encapsulates what the world witnessed in 2016. "Fantastic," "unbelievable" or "marked by the intense irrationality of a dream" -- that's how the reference-book company defines "surreal," which met the criteria to earn the title of word of the year for having a high volume of online searches and for having an increase in searches from the previous year.

