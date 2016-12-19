The Top 5 Cubs memoirs we'd like to read
When breaking down the year that was in Chicago sports, 2016 will forever be defined as the Year of the Cub. Sorry, other Chicago teams and athletes, but there's no way around it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|HIP v Ali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC