The Bronx is burning with return of f...

The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman

There are 2 comments on the Double G Sports story from 4 hrs ago, titled The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman. In it, Double G Sports reports that:

The yanks got their man. Aroldis Chapman and his electric fastball are heading back to the Bronx on a five year 86 million dollar deal that makes him the highest paid reliever in the history of baseball.

Lower-end

Las Vegas, NV

#1 2 hrs ago
You might have money, but you first have to have a game for Aroldis to save, Yankees fans! Big deal.
Chicago, IL

