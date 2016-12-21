There are on the Double G Sports story from 4 hrs ago, titled The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman. In it, Double G Sports reports that:

The yanks got their man. Aroldis Chapman and his electric fastball are heading back to the Bronx on a five year 86 million dollar deal that makes him the highest paid reliever in the history of baseball.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Double G Sports.