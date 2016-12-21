The 2016 Chicago Cubs and their Most Similar Team
The 2016 Chicago Cubs dominated baseball in convincing fashion, winning 103 games and the World Series, not to mention the hearts and minds of an entire nation. The team thrashed its competition so thoroughly, some compared the Cubs to the 1927 and 1939 Yankees .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hardball Times.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|HIP v Ali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC