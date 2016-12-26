Royals Rumors: Could Another Deal With Chicago Cubs Be Brewing?

Dec 7, 2016; National Harbor, MD, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore talks with Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer prior to speaking with the media after announcing a trade of relief pitcher Wade Davis for outfielder Jorge Soler on day three of the 2016 Baseball Winter Meetings at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Royals general manager Dayton Moore already pulled the trigger on one major deal with the Cubs by sending Wade Davis to Chicago in return for Jorge Soler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kings of Kauffman.