Prospect Spotlight: Billy McKinney
McKinney, a Texas native, was the 24th overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2013 draft, but was included with Addison Russell in the Jason Hammel / Jeff Samardzija trade during the 2014 season. McKinney has been ranked as high as 83rd on Baseball America's prospect list.
