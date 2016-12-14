News Stories of the Year: Local fans ...

News Stories of the Year: Local fans embrace the Cubs

16 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Eric Schmidt of St. Charles boards a Metra train into Chicago at the Geneva station Nov. 4 for the Chicago Cubs' victory parade and rally celebrating the 2016 World Series Championship. At local Metra stations, fans boarded trains to Chicago to watch the Cubs parade and rally.

