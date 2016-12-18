New York Yankees: Need to keep their priorities straight

It is well documented that over the last six months the New York Yankees have been striving for a complete makeover of the complexion of their team by swapping veteran talent for younger more athletic players as they continue to stock up in their farm system. The first piece to fall was Aroldis Chapman, as he was traded to the Chicago Cubs for their bright shortstop prospect, Gleybar Torres.

