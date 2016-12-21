Lift off: The fastest pitches hit for homers in 2016
There's a reason high velocity is prized in pitchers. It's not easy to square up heat that approaches or reaches triple digits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC