Let's take a look at Cubs' Jason Heyward's new swing after his struggles in 2016
Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward famously struggled at the plate in his first season on the North Side. Fresh off signing a $184 million contract, Heyward hit just .230/.306/.325, which amounted to a career-worst OPS+ of 70. To be sure, Heyward was as brilliant as ever on the field and added some value on the bases, but it wasn't enough to make up for his production deficits with the bat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|HIP v Ali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC