LeBron James named AP Male Athlete of Year

James collected 24 first-place votes, beating out a pair of Olympic legends: Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt , the fastest men in water and on land who are not accustomed to finishing behind anyone. Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, the NL MVP who led his team to its first World Series title since 1908, tied for fourth with Golden State star guard Stephen Curry, last year's winner.

