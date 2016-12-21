Infield Chatter: 2016 was a year of b...

Infield Chatter: 2016 was a year of baseball firsts

As the sun sets on 2016, it's tough for any baseball fan to argue - even those who despised the outcome - that any story will be more memorable than the Chicago Cubs winning their first World Series championship since 1908. It wasn't just the ending of a 108-year drought, at the expense of a team with its own 70-year skid, but the astounding back-and-forth series culminating in a remarkable Game 7 in Cleveland that would have been historic even without the implications of a long-suffering fanbase getting a chance to celebrate.

