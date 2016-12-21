Hot Stove Rumors: Cubs reportedly seem to be team 'most interested' in Tyson Ross
Earlier this winter, the Chicago Cubs declined their $12 million option on Jason Hammel . The move surprised many for a few reasons, not the least of which was the Cubs created the need for another starting pitcher.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|HIP v Ali
|2
