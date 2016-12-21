Cubs won it all just in time for many of its long-time fans

In this Nov. 4, 2016 photo provided by the Strobel Family, Cubs fan Helen Weithman, celebrates the Chicago Cubs World Series victory at her home in Glen Ellyn, Ill. A lifelong Cubs fan Weithman, 98, who according to family was slipping away until the Cubs made it to The World Series, "She really came alive when it started and they had the Cubs games on," said the daughter, Kathleen Strobel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.