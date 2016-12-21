Cubs won it all just in time for many of its long-time fans
In this Nov. 4, 2016 photo provided by the Strobel Family, Cubs fan Helen Weithman, celebrates the Chicago Cubs World Series victory at her home in Glen Ellyn, Ill. A lifelong Cubs fan Weithman, 98, who according to family was slipping away until the Cubs made it to The World Series, "She really came alive when it started and they had the Cubs games on," said the daughter, Kathleen Strobel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|HIP v Ali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC