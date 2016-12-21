Cubs re-claim lefty Rollins off waivers
The Cubs added another left-handed pitcher to their inventory, claiming David Rollins off waivers from the Rangers for the second time this offseason. It's the fifth time he's been claimed since Nov. 18. Rollins, who turned 27 on Wednesday, has been popular on the transaction wire.
