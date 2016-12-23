Cubs fan creates unique holiday song for pitcher Jon Lester

OCTOBER 30: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs warms up before Game Five of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 30: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs warms up before Game Five of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.