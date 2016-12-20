Cubs add Bucktown BBQ joint to Wrigley Field concessions roster

Pork & Mindy's Bao to the Pork sandwich is hickory-smoked, hand-pulled pork shoulder topped with asian plum sauce, pickled daikon and carrot with fresh cucumber and jalapeno relish served on a toasted bao bun. Pork & Mindy's Bao to the Pork sandwich is hickory-smoked, hand-pulled pork shoulder topped with asian plum sauce, pickled daikon and carrot with fresh cucumber and jalapeno relish served on a toasted bao bun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.