Crunch time: Ranking postseason moments
Sure, a four-game sweep with huge margins of victory would have counted just the same, but to win it in seven games? In extra innings? After the best closer in baseball blew the lead by allowing a tying home run in the bottom of the eighth? And Even without the added historical significance included, there's a pretty solid argument to make that 2016 provided us with the most memorable World Series of our lifetimes. With the year coming to an end, it made us think about looking back and putting what we saw into the proper context.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|HIP v Ali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC