Chicago Cubs: Theo Epstein's to-do list for 2017
As the Chicago Cubs turn the calendar over to 2017, there's still a list of things to do for President of Baseball Operation Theo Epstein. What should he focus on heading into next year? Following their amazing 2016 season, the Chicago Cubs have not only lifted a lifetime of curses but now have people talking about a potential dynasty in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
