Chicago Cubs Memo: Jason Heyward - No Assembly Required

There's a story running on MLB.com that is titled, "Theo: Cubs Fans Haven't Seen The Real Jason Heyward". Which is kind of funny in itself because most Cubs fans when they read that would more than likely be saying to themselves, "Oh my god Theo, you mean he could be worse than last year"? But there is a troubling implication in the story that suggests that the Cubs are treating Heyward like they're training a new pet, when in fact maybe they should just leave the poor guy alone to deal with his 184,000,000 problems.

