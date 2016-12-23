Chicago Cubs: Indians' big signing could mean World Series rematch
While the Chicago Cubs found themselves a few new additions to their 2017 roster, the Cleveland Indians made a splash. At first, it looked as if the Houston Astros scored big but reports turned out to be false.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|HIP v Ali
|2
