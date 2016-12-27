Chicago Cubs: Heyward has chosen his path, not the Cubs
A recent post from one of our fellow FanSided sites claims the Chicago Cubs should simply "leave Jason Heyward alone", instead of tinkering with a guy just one year into a massive deal. But what makes him think this was the Cubs doing? The Chicago Cubs have been a hot topic of conversation for a lot of people in the sports world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Tue
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC