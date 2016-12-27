Chicago Cubs: Heyward has chosen his ...

Chicago Cubs: Heyward has chosen his path, not the Cubs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cubbies Crib

A recent post from one of our fellow FanSided sites claims the Chicago Cubs should simply "leave Jason Heyward alone", instead of tinkering with a guy just one year into a massive deal. But what makes him think this was the Cubs doing? The Chicago Cubs have been a hot topic of conversation for a lot of people in the sports world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Tue Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec 1 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
News Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job Oct '16 johnnyj 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,810 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC