Chicago Cubs: Fowler's departure yiel...

Chicago Cubs: Fowler's departure yields high draft pick in return

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Cubbies Crib

After a solid, yet low-key winter meetings the Chicago Cubs move forward into the offseason needing only to make a few minor changes. The roster will look different from the one that posted 103 regular season victories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec 1 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
News Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job Oct '16 johnnyj 1
News Maddon shares fond memories of 'The Greatest' (Jun '16) Jun '16 HIP v Ali 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,697

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC