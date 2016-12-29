Chicago Cubs 2017 preview: April presents distractions
The Chicago Cubs look ahead to a season full of new challenges and highlights. After a historical 2016, the Cubs will have a target firmly on their backs as the rest of the league works to match them.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
