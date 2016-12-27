All Aboard! Duracell Saves Christmas ...

All Aboard! Duracell Saves Christmas This Holiday Season with the Duracell Express

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, there was neither a battery to be found, nor even a mouse. Every Christmas Eve, thousands of families forget one key item on their holiday shopping list to bring their gifts to life: batteries! This year as families stayed nestled in their homes and patiently awaited Santa's arrival, Duracell partnered with Postmates to make this holiday season merrier than ever with an on-demand battery delivery service called the Duracell Express https://youtu.be/vRi2iXv3TCc .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... 18 hr Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec 1 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
News Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job Oct '16 johnnyj 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC