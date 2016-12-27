All Aboard! Duracell Saves Christmas This Holiday Season with the Duracell Express

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, there was neither a battery to be found, nor even a mouse. Every Christmas Eve, thousands of families forget one key item on their holiday shopping list to bring their gifts to life: batteries! This year as families stayed nestled in their homes and patiently awaited Santa's arrival, Duracell partnered with Postmates to make this holiday season merrier than ever with an on-demand battery delivery service called the Duracell Express https://youtu.be/vRi2iXv3TCc .

