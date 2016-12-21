5 questions facing Cubs in title defense
The last team to repeat as World Series champions was the Yankees, winning three in a row from 1998-2000. Those teams relied on the core four of Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec 27
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec 1
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
|Vogelbach eyeing Mariners' 2017 first-base job
|Oct '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC