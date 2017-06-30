Shaw starts rout, gets hurt as Brewers top Orioles 8-1

Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch during the Milwaukee Brewers ' 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Backed by 7-0 lead in the second, Brent Suter struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits - all singles.

