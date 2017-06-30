Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles @ Milwaukee Brewers

Coming off of a series win against Miami, the Brewers will hope to wrap up their homestand on a high note against one of the most disappointing teams in baseball -- the Baltimore Orioles . Hovering around .500 for much of this year, the Orioles can still hit -- they have 6 players with double-digit home run totals, and two more sitting at 8 dingers -- but the pitching has been a flat-out disaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.