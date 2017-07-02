Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, Orioles' only All-Star, is - excited, ...

When Jonathan Schoop arrived at Camden Yards on Sunday morning, he was greeted by third-base coach Bobby Dickerson, whom Schoop has known since he was just 16 years old during his first days in the Orioles organization, and Schoop found Dickerson being oddly sentimental on the way from the parking lot to the clubhouse. "He starts to say, 'I'll miss you, don't forget about me if you go somewhere,' like I got traded or something," Schoop recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.