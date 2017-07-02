Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, Oriol...

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, Orioles' only All-Star, is - excited, ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

When Jonathan Schoop arrived at Camden Yards on Sunday morning, he was greeted by third-base coach Bobby Dickerson, whom Schoop has known since he was just 16 years old during his first days in the Orioles organization, and Schoop found Dickerson being oddly sentimental on the way from the parking lot to the clubhouse. "He starts to say, 'I'll miss you, don't forget about me if you go somewhere,' like I got traded or something," Schoop recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC