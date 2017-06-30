Orioles prospect Cody Sedlock placed on DL with elbow flexor strain
When it comes to the Orioles and pitching development, the bad news seems to outnumber the good by far. The latest example of this came on Saturday afternoon when last year's top pick, right-hander Cody Sedlock, was placed on the 7-day DL for Frederick with what was announced as a right elbow flexor strain.
