LEADING OFF: All-Stars revealed, Arrieta vs speedy Hamilton LEADING OFF: All-Stars revealed, Arrieta vs speedy Hamilton Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uxnSyA Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison watches his two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Major League Baseball announces starters and backups for the All-Star Game in Miami on July 11. And while Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and Washington slugger Bryce Harper will undoubtedly be elected by fans, other selections and snubs are sure to inspire debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.