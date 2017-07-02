Leading Off: All-Stars revealed, Arrieta vs speedy Hamilton
LEADING OFF: All-Stars revealed, Arrieta vs speedy Hamilton LEADING OFF: All-Stars revealed, Arrieta vs speedy Hamilton Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uxnSyA Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison watches his two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Major League Baseball announces starters and backups for the All-Star Game in Miami on July 11. And while Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and Washington slugger Bryce Harper will undoubtedly be elected by fans, other selections and snubs are sure to inspire debate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC