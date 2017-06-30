Judge dents metal casement above door at Yankee Stadium

Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run of the season in New York's 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 282-pound rookie hit a drive on a fourth-inning pitch from J.A. Happ that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

