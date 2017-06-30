Judge dents metal casement above door at Yankee Stadium
Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run of the season in New York's 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 282-pound rookie hit a drive on a fourth-inning pitch from J.A. Happ that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC