Home run balls bounce Dylan Bundy early in Orioles' 10-3 loss to Rays

Everybody knows something is going on with this year's baseballs, and fans at Oriole Park got a look at the supposedly juiced ball in action Saturday, though not in a way that was particularly gratifying. It was the Tampa Bay Rays who peppered the outer reaches of Camden Yards with four home runs on the way to a rain-delayed 10-3 victory before 28,346 that pushed the Orioles to the brink of a three-game sweep.

