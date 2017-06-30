Garza, Broxton lift Brewers to sweep ...

Garza, Broxton lift Brewers to sweep of Orioles

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Matt Garza knew his fellow starting pitchers had set the bar high during the first two games of Milwaukee's three-game series with Baltimore . The veteran right-hander continued the trend of strong starts by pitching into the seventh inning to lift the Brewers to a sweep of the Orioles with a 4-0 victory Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC