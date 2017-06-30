Buxton's speed, new swing pushing Twins

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is continuing to make strides offensively with his recent changes at the plate, recording his third straight multihit game Thursday night, while his speed also played a major factor in Buxton went 2-for-4 and helped spark a six-run third inning with his quickness on the bases, as Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini tried to force him out at second base, only for Buxton to reach safely and load the bases. "It's very nice just to be able to contribute to such a big win," Buxton said.

