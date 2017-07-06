Baltimore Orioles: How is the team mid-way through the season?
In the first half of the season, the Baltimore Orioles have shown two serious issues: problematic pitching and sluggish offense. Looking back at a few predictions for the 2017, the Orioles are doing about as well as most experts thought.
