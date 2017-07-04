Aquino to start for Orioles Wednesday in place of Tillman
Left-hander Jayson Aquino will start for the Orioles Wednesday against the Brewers in place of right-hander Chris Tillman , who remained in Baltimore for the pending birth of his first child. Tillman will likely go on the paternity list, though no such move was made.
