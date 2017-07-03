Another lopsided loss might say something about an Orioles team on the margins of the pennant race

July 3, 2017 -- Orioles starter Wade Miley left the game after pitching only 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and two walks. July 3, 2017 -- Orioles starter Wade Miley left the game after pitching only 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and two walks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.