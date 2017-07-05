Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe DiMaggio's Yankee rookie record
Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe DiMaggio's Yankee rookie record In just 83 games, Aaron Judge equaled Joe DiMaggio's Yankee record 29 rookie home runs. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2uqBoVs Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on a roll and is quickly becoming one of the faces of baseball.
