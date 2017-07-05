Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe...

Aaron Judge hits 29th homer, ties Joe DiMaggio's Yankee rookie record

In just 83 games, Aaron Judge equaled Joe DiMaggio's Yankee record 29 rookie home runs.

