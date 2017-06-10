Yanks unload relentless barrage of ho...

Yanks unload relentless barrage of home runs to beat Orioles

Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge celebrate after Castro's three-run home run in the second inning of the Yankees' 16-3 win over the Orioles on Monday. The Yankees made Baltimore look like a Division II college team in every facet of Saturday's 16-3 rout, the Yankees' fourth straight victory in which they scored a season-high in runs.

