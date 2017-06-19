Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres out for season, needs Tommy John surgery
New York Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2017 season, the club announced on Monday. Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres out for season, needs Tommy John surgery New York Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery and miss the rest of the 2017 season, the club announced on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Berlin.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC