Ubaldo Jimenez pitches eight shutout innings to lift Orioles over Blue Jays

16 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Ubaldo Jimenez pitched eight shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles downed the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday in a battle of the last two teams in the American League East. Caleb Joseph drove in a run for Baltimore and Jonathan Schoop hit a sacrifice fly.

Chicago, IL

